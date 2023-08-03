Billie Eilish dons Bulls jersey, gets introduced by Mayor Johnson at Lollapalooza

Taking the stage in Chicago's Grant Park as the headliner during the first night of Lollapalooza, singer Billie Eilish was given a fitting introduction to the city and the festival, and seemed to embrace it.

Eilish was welcomed on stage by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who called Chicago the best city in the world as he introduced the Los Angeles-native Eilish, who sported a Bulls jersey during Thursday's performance.

Billie Eilish wore a Bulls jersey for her headlining performance on day one of Lollapalooza tonight in Grant Park. https://t.co/LfNzSio75e#Lollapalooza #Lollapalooza2023 #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/fQHtxrgawB — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) August 4, 2023

There are still three more days and nights of Lollapalooza ahead, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers scheduled to take one of the several stages at Grant Park this weekend.