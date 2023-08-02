Mayor Johnson addresses teen takeover, migrant crisis in wide-ranging press conference

In a rare press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed a wide range of topics to reporters, with Johnson particularly pressed on a recent teen takeover in the South Loop and the city's migrant crisis.

When questioned on his response to a teen takeover in the South Loop that led to 40 arrests, Johnson applauded how the incident was handled by law enforcement while saying his administration's work with police has thwarted several other potential teen gatherings.

Johnson referenced city departments collaborating with "civic leaders and community-based organizations" to stem gatherings from happening.

The mayor lauded the work of the police officers who responded to the disturbance, saying that officers expressed "sensitivity and patience" during what turned out to be a mass arrest situation.

Johnson was also questioned by reporters on the relocation of migrants from a police station near Grant Park leading up to Lollapalooza, with Johnson saying the relocation is in line with an effort to move migrants who have arrived in Chicago out of police stations and into other shelters.

"No one should be living in police stations, it's just that no one should," Johnson said.

Johnson also faced criticism for not attending "National Night Out," events meant to help foster relationships between law enforcement and city residents.

The Chicago branch of the Fraternal Order of Police called Johnson's absence a "slap in the face."

Johnson was seen at Tuesday night's Cubs game at Wrigley Field, in the same box with Hall of Famer and former Cubs MVP Andre Dawson. The mayor posted a picture with his two sons at the game.

The mayor offered a rather candid response when pushed on why he didn't attend.

"The fact that we believe in this city, that there's only one day that is set aside to connect with people, that is a very short-sighted view of the tired frame of what the city is ultimately called when we talk about the soul of Chicago. We're not talking about a day or an afternoon. I live it every single day," Johnson told reporters.

Mayor Johnson also alluded to a "thorough, deliberate, detailed" approach used in choosing who will be the next Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, with his decision expected on Aug. 14.