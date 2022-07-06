Victims of Highland Park Parade Shooting: Here Are the Names of the 7 Victims Identified So Far

Lake and Cook County officials have released the names of seven victims who were killed in Monday's mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade, that injured more than 40 people.

"It is with a heavy heart that I bring to you the names of the victims of that tragedy," Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the names of the six victims identified by the Lake County Coroner:

64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park

35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park

37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park

63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park

88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park

78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico

More than $ 2 million as been raised so far for 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

"At 2 years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position: to grow up without his parents," Irina Colon, who set up the fundraiser, said. "He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."

According to Colon, the community came together to locate McCarthy’s grandparents in the aftermath of the shooting, and the couple will help to raise him in the years ahead.

Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner released the name of a seventh victim.

According to officials, 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan was taken to Evanston Hospital after the shooting Monday. Uvaldo was pronounced by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday at 7:47 a.m.

Several more vigils are planned for the community, including the following on Wednesday:

Makom Solel Lakeside

1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park

7 p.m.



Highwood Candlelight Vigil

Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood

6:30 to 9 p.m.

More than 40 others were wounded in the shooting, which occurred at 10:14 a.m. CT in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

The 21-year-old suspect who fired more than 70 rounds into the parade crowd was taken into custody Monday evening in Lake Forest, after a nearly eight-hour manhunt and brief police pursuit.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning, when his bond was denied.

"He does in fact pose a specific threat to community therefore defendant will be held without bond," the judge said of the suspect, during the hearing.

"I want to continue to emphasize that this is an ongoing and active investigation with all of our law enforcement partners," Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said following the hearing.

"If anyone has any surveillance footage whatsoever of the July 4 Highland Park parade, we would urge them to contact the Highland Park Police Department."

The next hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect faces seven counts of first-degree murder with many more criminal charges to come, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against [the suspect]. Dozens more charges centered around each of the victims,” which Rinehart said included those struck by bullets and those that suffered psychological damage.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

The seven counts announced Tuesday would, if convicted, carry a mandatory sentence of life without parole, Rinehart said.