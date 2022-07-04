Shooting Reported Along Highland Park Parade Route, Public Urged to Avoid Area

The public is being asked to avoid downtown Highland Park Monday as police responded to a shooting "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

According to multiple reports on Twitter, gunshots were heard at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Further details were not immediately confirmed by police.

The city of Highland Park also urged people to avoid the area.

"Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available," the north suburban Chicago town posted.

Streets were cleared along the parade route, as well as in nearby Glencoe, according to local reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.