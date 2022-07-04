Surrounding Suburbs Cancel 4th of July Events in Wake of Highland Park Parade Shooting

Multiple northern Chicago suburbs canceled Fourth of July events following a mass shooting along the Highland Park Independence Day Parade route Monday.

Glencoe officials said the village was canceling its Fourth of July parade as the city urged residents to "remain home" with the "threat still at large."

"There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glencoe. Public Safety are monitoring the situation and recommend avoiding public and crowded areas at this time," the village tweeted.

Due to local events, the Village has decided to cancel today’s Fourth of July parade out of an abundance of caution. There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glencoe. Public Safety are monitoring the situation and recommend avoiding public and crowded areas at this time. — Village of Glencoe (@VGlencoe) July 4, 2022

UPDATE - The threat is still at large. We encourage everyone to remain home. Further information will be provided when available. — Village of Glencoe (@VGlencoe) July 4, 2022

Glenview police announced around 11 a.m. that the town's Fourth of July Parade was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

"There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glenview," the department tweeted, adding that police were clearing the parade area, but the town's fireworks display is still expected to take place Monday evening.

Due to local events and out of an abundance of caution, the Glenview Fourth of July Parade has been canceled. There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glenview. Glenview Police are now working to clear the parade area. The fireworks show is still going on this evening. — GlenviewILPD (@GlenviewILPD) July 4, 2022

Nearby Deerfield announced its Family Days activities at Jewett Park were cleared and the parade in the town was canceled.

Due to a shooting in Highland Park, Family Days activities at Jewett Park have been cleared and the parade is canceled. Please share that the parade activities are canceled with your family and friends. — Village of Deerfield (@Deerfield_IL) July 4, 2022

Evanston police said its holiday celebrations were canceled "effective immediately" due to the "tragic mass shooting."

"While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; therefore, cancelations are taking place in an abundance of caution," the suburb stated in an alert. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors to the north."

Northbrook announced its holiday activities, including the bike parade, mile-long parade and fireworks show were all canceled.

"Our thoughts are with our Highland Park neighbors," the suburb said in an alert to residents.

Morton Grove also announced its parade was canceled Monday.

The public is being asked to avoid downtown Highland Park Monday as police respond to a shooting "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is "active."

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

According to multiple reports on Twitter, gunshots were heard at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade. Further details were not immediately confirmed by police.

The city of Highland Park also urged people to avoid the area.

"Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available," the north suburban Chicago town posted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.