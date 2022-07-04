Live Blog: Latest Updates on Highland Park Fourth of July Parade Mass Shooting

Details continue to emerge after an unidentified man opened fire on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago, killing six people and seriously injuring at least two dozen others.

The gunman's whereabouts remain unknown and an active search is underway, police said. Residents have been asked to continue to shelter in place and stay in their homes during the manhunt.

The shooting happened at about 10:14 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

4:53 p.m. Police have identified the person of interest in the shooting as 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III. Crimo is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plates DM80653.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," Covelli said. "The community should not approach him if they see him, know his whereabouts."

4:42 p.m. The FBI Chicago Public Affairs Team said the shooting in Highland Park "remains an active and ongoing investigation."

"FBI-Chicago is requesting that any individuals with information regarding the shooting incident in Highland Park, IL on July 4, 2022 please submit the information to: 1-800-CALLFBI."

4:23 p.m. Doctors from NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said 25 of their patients "sustained gunshot wound injuries." Nineteen patients were treated and discharged. Ages of patients range between 8 and 85 years old. About four of five of them are kids.

4:12 p.m. SWAT team members are seen in an area of Highland Park walking between houses. We are not revealing where they are located out of an abundance of caution. It remains unclear if this incident is connected to the parade shooting.

3:23 p.m. Police continue looking for the gunman and ask residents in the area from Green Bay Road to Laurel, to St. Johns to Elm Place to remain sheltered in place. "Individuals outside of this area no longer need to shelter in place, however we urge everyone to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious behavior."

Police said five adults were pronounced dead on the scene at the parade after the shooting and one adult died at a nearby hospital. About two dozen people were seriously injured in the shooting.

There is no indication there is more than one gunman, police said.

2:55 p.m. President Joe Biden said he was "shocked," but grateful for first responders in wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden said. "As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time."

2:07 p.m. Police say the gunman shot into the parade with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop. Authorities are still working to locate the man, they said. "All indications is he was discreet, and he was very difficult to see," Covelli said of the position of the shooter on a rooftop.

Anyone with photos or video of the incident is being asked to turn them into police.

"We're asking anybody with any video surveillance that they may have, please review your cell phones," Covelli said. "If you were snapping pictures in the area of Second and Central today, that could help investigators. They may see something in there that may be useful and allow them to proceed further with the investigation. Any business owners in that area we're asking, please, review your video surveillance. If you have any video surveillance of that area at that time, even if you don't see anything in there, we would love to be able to take a look at that so we can further our investigation."

2 p.m. SWAT team members are seen escorting people from the businesses where they were sheltered in place.

1:40 p.m. Those who are looking to reunite with family members after the parade are being asked to head to the Highland Park Reunification Center at the Highland Park Police Department at 1677 Old Deerfield Road.

1:36 p.m. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

1:20 p.m. In separate social media videos of the incident, several gunshots can be heard during the shooting, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

12:54 p.m. Six people were killed and at at least two dozen others were seriously injured during the shooting, Highland Park police say.

The gunman, whose identity and whereabouts are unknown, is described by police as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and "longer" black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill.

"We're asking everybody to stay indoors," said Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli. "Stay vigilant right now. This person has not identified. By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random."

Covelli said the gunman shot into the parade with a rifle from a rooftop. He said police are working to locate the man.

"Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at," Covelli said.

Everyone in the Highland Park area is being asked to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the Highland Park Police Department at 847-432-7730. The FBI also has established a tip line at 800-CALL-FBI.

12:40 p.m. NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said it is treating 26 individuals and five have been transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital.

12:21 p.m. The city of Highland Park releases a statement saying Highland Park Police "are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased."

12:05 p.m. More suburbs cancel Fourth of July events in the wake of the shooting.

11:48 a.m. Larry Bloom, a resident who was in the area when shots began, tells NBC Chicago that at first he thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.

"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.

"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."

11:28 a.m. Multiple suburban Chicago communities cancel parades and fireworks displays and close beaches.

11:05 a.m. The Lake County Sheriff tweet that they are "assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work."

10:45 a.m. The city of Highland Park say police "are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park."

10:20 a.m. Reports of the shooting emerge on Twitter.

10:14 a.m. Shots ring out during the Highland Park Independence Day parade in the area Central Avenue and 2nd Street, according to police. Highland Park police ran toward the gunfire, at which time the gunman ceased fire, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said during a press briefing later in the day.