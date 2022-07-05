7th Person Dies Day After Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting

A seventh person died Tuesday following the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, officials said.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli confirmed the death just before 2 p.m.

The death comes after officials updated the wounded count to 47 Tuesday morning. That number now stands at 46, marking a grim update just one day after the tragedy unfolded.

NorthShore University HealthSystem had said in a recent update that one patient in care at its Evanston hospital was in critical condition. It remains unclear if that person is the same patient who died.

The person suspected of shooting into the crowd of spectators, was taken into custody in Lake Forest Monday evening after a nearly eight-hour manhunt and brief police pursuit.

The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. CT in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

In separate social media videos, several gunshots could be heard, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

While the shelter-in-place order for Highland Park residents has been lifted, police are still urging people to avoid the city's downtown area while the investigation continues.

Larry Bloom, who was in the area when shots began, said at first spectators thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.

"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.

"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., on the Fourth of July.

Independence Day parades and events across the north suburbs were canceled following the shooting.

Video appears to show the moment the person of interest connected to the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was arrested Monday evening.

Police continued to urge witnesses to submit any photos or videos of the scene that may be of use in their investigation.

"One of the asks that we have is members of the community, if you have any video of this individual that is walking toward the parade, at the parade, potentially on the roof or exiting to please call 1-800-Call-FBI," Covelli said.