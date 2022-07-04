‘Shocked': President Biden Releases Statement on Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting

NOTE: Live updates here.

President Joe Biden said he was "shocked," but grateful for first responders in wake of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Parade that left at least six people killed and roughly two dozen others injured.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden said in a statement Monday afternoon, just hours after the gunfire erupted at the holiday parade. "As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time."

Biden urged residents to follow guidance from area officials and said he plans to "monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

A gunman opened fire from a rooftop into the Highland Park Independence Day parade Monday in a "completely random" attack that officials say killed at least six people and wounded roughly two dozen others.

The situation continues to unfold as a manhunt for the gunman continues.

The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

In video posted on social media by parade attendees showing the moment of the shooting, several gunshots could be heard, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

A bystander captured the moment shots were fired at the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade on TikTok.

Dr. David Baum, who attended the parade, helped treat those who were injured in the shooting.

"The bodies that I saw, it was not an image that anyone who's not a physician would have an easy time processing," said Dr. Baum.

"There were people who were immediately killed with horrific gunshot wounds."

Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the gunman shot into the parade with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop. He said police are working to locate the man.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was described by Highland Park police as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and "longer" black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill.

"Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at," Covelli said.

Police said the shooting appears "completely random" but also "intentional."

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Covelli said.

Independence Day parades and events across the north suburbs were canceled following the shooting.

