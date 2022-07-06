Ravinia Cancels Concerts Through Sunday Following Highland Park Tragedy

In the wake of the fatal mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, all Ravinia concerts and events have been canceled or postponed through Sunday "out of a deep respect for our community," the venue announced.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons," Ravinia wrote in a statement. "Our shared hope is that the reduced activity–both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia–will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal."

Ticketholders for the canceled concerts will automatically receive a full refund by August 1, according to the venue.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience," Ravinia wrote, adding, "Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon."