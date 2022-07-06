Nearly $2M Raised for 2-Year-Old Whose Parents Were Killed in Highland Park Shooting

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.

As of Wednesday morning, $1.9 million had been raised for the 2-year-old boy.

The fundraiser, started by a family friend, is aiming to raise funds for the son of Irina and Kevin McCarthy, both of whom were killed when a gunman opened fire during a Fourth of July parade in the community this week.

"At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position: to grow up without his parents," Irina Colon, who set up the fundraiser, said. "He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."

According to Colon, the community came together to locate McCarthy’s grandparents in the aftermath of the shooting, and the couple will help to raise him in the years ahead.

More than 36,000 people have already donated to the campaign, according to GoFundMe, with $1,947,080 raised as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were among six victims identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday following the shooting. They were among seven people killed in the shooting, with dozens of others injured when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop near the parade route.

Joe Nolan, the chief executive officer of Jaguar Gene Therapy, confirmed in an email to employees that Kevin McCarthy, who worked with the company, was among the victims.

Kevin McCarthy was remembered as a "star employee" with an "incredible work ethic."

"Outside of work he was a very proud dad and devoted husband who adored his family," Nolan wrote. "We will miss him tremendously."

Irina McCarthy's childhood friend, Angela Vella, described McCarthy as fun, personable and “somewhat of a tomboy" who still liked to dress up nicely.

“She definitely had her own style, which I always admired,” Vella said in a short interview.

That suspect was taken into custody, and he has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, with additional charges to come.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.