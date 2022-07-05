More Than $500K Raised for 2-Year-Old Whose Parents Were Killed in Highland Park Shooting

More than $500,000 has been raised so far for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were both killed in Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

The fundraiser, started by a family friend, is aiming to raise finds for the son of Irina and Kevin McCarthy, both of whom were killed when a gunman opened fire during a Fourth of July parade in the community this week.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position: to grow up without his parents,” Irina Colon, who set up the fundraiser, said. “He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.”

According to Colon, the community came together to locate McCarthy’s grandparents in the aftermath of the shooting, and the couple will help to raise him in the years ahead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More than 9,000 people have already donated to the campaign, according to GoFundMe.

Irina, 35, and Kevin, 37, McCarthy were among six victims identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday following the shooting. They were among seven people killed in the shooting, with dozens of others injured when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop near the parade route.

That suspect was taken into custody, and is expected to face charges that could potentially be filed on Tuesday afternoon.