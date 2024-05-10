Illinois Basketball

Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. ordered to stand trial on a rape charge in Kansas

By The Associated Press

Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

A Kansas judge on Friday ordered University of Illinois basketball standout Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial on a rape charge following testimony from a woman who said she was “terrified” as she was being assaulted.

Shannon, 23, of Champaign, Illinois, is accused of committing sexual assault on Sept. 9, in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Shannon was in Lawrence that day to watch a football game between the Illini and the University of Kansas.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

He has been charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The charge led to Shannon being suspended for six games before a federal judge reinstated him, ruling his civil rights had been violated.

big ten Mar 17

Terrence Shannon, Illinois set to battle for Big Ten title Sunday

college basketball Jan 19

Judge reinstates Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

A woman told police she was at a bar when a man she later identified as Shannon grabbed her buttocks and reached under her skirt and touched her sexually. The woman said the bar was crowded, so she couldn't move.

Shannon testified on Friday that he never touched the woman, the Journal-World reported.

Judge Sally Pokorny ordered Shannon to stand trial and allowed him to remain free on $50,000 bond.

As a fifth-year student this past season, Shannon led the Illini in scoring and helped them reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion Connecticut.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Illinois Basketball
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us