Highland Park Parade Shooting: How You Can Help the Victims and the Community

Shortly after hundreds of families lined the streets of Highland Park Monday to honor and celebrate Independence Day at the northern Chicago suburb's annual Fourth of July parade, a gunman standing on the roof of a local business fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, sending attendees of all ages fleeing for their lives.

At least seven people were killed in the mass shooting, and more than 40 people have been injured.

"People are tired of this," Linda Lovino said during a vigil Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Highland Park. "It's got to stop."

As downtown Highland Park -- flush with local businesses and restaurants -- remains an active investigation with a perimeter of police tape, neighbors and residents have already sprung into action, gathering together numerous ways anyone wishing to help the victims, survivors and the community heal.

Here's where you can find some local ways to help.

Highland Park Community Foundation

To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

According to the city, "All contributions to the Response Fund will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them."

Here's how to donate.

Illinois Crime Victims Fund

According to the Illinois Attorney General, "The Crime Victims Compensation Act was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1973 with the primary goal of helping to reduce the financial burden imposed on victims of violent crime and their families."

According to the fund's website, "the Illinois Crime Victim Compensation Program can provide eligible victims and their families with up to $27,000 in financial assistance for expenses accrued as a result of a violent crime. “No victim of a crime should be paying out of pocket for their medical or therapy bills (and no family member should be paying for funeral bills).”

Here's how to donate.

Upcoming Vigils and Gatherings

Wednesday

Candlelight Vigil, Everts Park, Highwood, IL, 6:30-9:00 pm

Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd, Highland Park, 7:00 pm. Masks encouraged.

Thursday

Gathering of Reflection and Consolation, Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Avenue, 7:00 pm

Blood Drives

As victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including Highland Park Hospital and Evanston Hospital, North Shore Hospitals is asking those interested in donating blood to make an appointment.

Email: donateblood@northshore.org for more information.

Flowers, Help Retrieving Items

The owners of Lolli Bus, a local food truck is offering to help people retrieve items left behind during the parade. Here's how to help.

A makeshift memorial with flowers has begun to take shape near the intersection of Central Ave. and 2nd Ave. all are welcome to lay flowers.

Mental Health Resources

District 113 Drop-in Counseling

The Highland Park Police Department, the American Red Cross, and the FBI Victim Services Response Team, with additional federal and state partners will provide assistance to District 113 counselors to enable expanded counseling services to students, staff, and community members at Highland Park High School. No appointment is necessary. Through July 8, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Therapy dogs will be on site. 433 Vine Ave, Highland Park, IL

District 112 Drop-in Counseling

District 112 will be providing drop-in counseling at Oak Terrace School (240 Prairie Avenue in Highwood) and Ravinia School (763 Dean Avenue in Highland Park) through July 7, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

JCFS Chicago

The JCFS Chicago Warm Line phone connection is available to provide assistance for anyone affected by the Highland Park shooting who does not have an urgent need and is looking for someone to talk to about their emotional distress. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 855-275-5237

Evening of Support for the Highland Park Community

Led by trauma informed experts, JCFS Chicago will be offering an evening of support on Wednesday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this virtual event focused on healing through words of comfort, conversation, and music. The event will take place virtually on Zoom.

224 Help

Highland Park residents can text 224Help to 844-823-5323 to receive immediate assistance from a licensed mental health care professional, 24/7.

North Shore Pediatric Therapy

Free open check in times, where mental health therapists will "be available to hear your concerns and answer questions about how you can help your kids feel safe, how to cope with anxiety."

July 6 at 7 p.m,. July 7 at 9 a.m. Sign up here.