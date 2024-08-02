Not even two weeks after taking the helm as the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden from the race, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has announced she has secured enough delegates via virtual roll call vote to secure the party's nomination.

The announcement can be seen in a virtual campaign call here.

Harris announced her intention to "earn and win the nomination" shortly after President Biden revealed to Americans that he would be suspending his presidential campaign on July 21.

The Democratic Party's virtual roll call vote was placed ahead of the Democratic National Convention due to a previous ballot deadline in Ohio of Aug. 7. Though Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine later changed the deadline to Aug. 31, the party retained the virtual roll call vote in an effort to avoid potential legal challenges.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, with events being held at the McCormick Place and United Center.

Attention within the party now turns towards who Harris will choose as her running mate, with the Vice President narrowing down the potential field of options to six finalists. Harris is expected to meet with the finalists this weekend ahead of a rally with her eventual running mate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Among the finalists is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who joked in an appearance on MSNBC Thursday that he had to cancel a performance with Blink 182 at Lollapalooza in order to accommodate being involved in the final stages of the running mate selection process.

In addition to Pritzker, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are all being considered.