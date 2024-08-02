2024 DNC

Gov. Pritzker jokes about Lollapalooza performance as running mate speculation heats up

Pritzker is among the reported finalists to be chosen as Harris' running mate

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As speculation over who Vice President Kamala Harris will choose as her running mate picks up, with multiple Democratic governors canceling weekend obligations ahead of an expected decision, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker doesn't appear to be sweating the spotlight too much.

Appearing on MSNBC, Pritzker alluded to recent scheduling changes made by Governors Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro and Andy Beshear as all of them are rumored to be among the finalists to be Harris' running mate.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Pritzker joked that he had to cancel a performance at Lollapalooza with Blink 182 on Sunday due to being in consideration to join the presidential ticket.

Sources told NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that Pritzker met twice virtually with that vetting team as Harris narrows down her options to be the potential VP nominee for the Democrats this November.

According to NBC News, Pritzker is one of six candidates that have met with that vetting team in recent days. Reports indicate that Harris’ vetting team has also met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have withdrawn their names from consideration after submitting vetting materials.

Local

NBC 5 Investigates 47 mins ago

Deputy charged with Sonya Massey's killing found ‘suitable' during hiring process despite low score on cognitive assessment

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

Who's winning the Olympics? A look at the medal count after Day 6 of the Paris Games

Harris is expected to appear with her VP-nominee in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to NBC News. That will kick off a tour of battleground states that will also include appearances in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Harris is expected to be nominated by the Democratic Party as soon as Monday after she was the only candidate to receive enough delegate support to be included in a virtual roll call to determine the nominee.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It is expected that once Harris’ candidacy is made official, she will choose her running mate, with the two appearing together in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us