Vice President Kamala Harris’ vetting team has spoken multiple times to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the running mate slot on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Sources told NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that Pritzker met twice virtually with that vetting team as Harris narrows down her options to be the potential VP nominee for the Democrats this November.

According to NBC News, Pritzker is one of six candidates that have met with that vetting team in recent days. Reports indicate that Harris’ vetting team has also met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have withdrawn their names from consideration after submitting vetting materials.

Harris is expected to appear with her VP-nominee in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to NBC News. That will kick off a tour of battleground states that will also include appearances in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Harris is expected to be nominated by the Democratic Party as soon as Monday after she was the only candidate to receive enough delegate support to be included in a virtual roll call to determine the nominee.

It is expected that once Harris’ candidacy is made official, she will choose her running mate, with the two appearing together in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.