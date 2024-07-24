Joe Biden makes first remarks since dropping from presidential race

Saying that America was "at an inflection point," President Joe Biden delivered an Oval Office address Wednesday to discuss his decision to leave the presidency next January, and the choice voters will face at the polls this fall.

In the address, Biden thanked the American people for believing in him, and said that despite feeling like he had earned a chance at a second term based on his administration's accomplishments, he was willing to step aside to "save democracy" in the U.S.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merit a second term. But nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition, so I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he said.

Biden had faced calls to step aside since a rough debate performance against former President Donald Trump in late June. After that performance, the Republican National Convention and being diagnosed with COVID, Biden announced he would not continue to seek reelection on Sunday.

The president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, and saluted her as a "great partner" in his address.

"She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country," he said.

The president did not dwell specifically on Harris' candidacy, something he'll likely do in more detail at next month's Democratic National Convention, but did say that he feels America will be faced with a critical choice in November.

"America’s going to have to choose between moving forward or backward. Between hope and hate. Between unity and division," he said. "Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those who we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans."

Members of Biden's staff and their families gathered at the White House to watch the address, and are expected to meet with the president Wednesday evening.

In the six months Biden has left in office, he says he will remain "focused on doing my job," and will work toward achieving more goals from his ambitious platform he came into office with in 2021.

"Growing the economy, defending personal liberties and civil rights. Make it clear there is no place in America for political violence," he said. "I’m going to keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence, our planet from climate crisis. I’ll keep fighting for my cancer moonshot, because we can do it."

Biden also pledged to pursue Supreme Court reform, and to continue offering support to Ukraine and other NATO allies. He also promised to pursue a conclusion of the ongoing war in Gaza, bringing home hostages and bringing peace to the Middle East.

The president concluded his remarks by encouraging the American public to take their roles seriously as the stewards of the nation's future, thanking them for their support and the opportunity to serve in the White House.

"History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands," he said. "You just have to keep the faith, and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there’s simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together."