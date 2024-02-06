Usher announces 2024 tour with 2-night stop in Chicago

The man headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show just announced a 2024 tour -- with a two-night stop in Chicago.

Grammy-award winning musician and entertainment icon Usher will embark on a 2024 tour titled "Usher: Past, Present, Future," beginning late summer, an announcement from Live Nation said.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off Aug. 20 at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C., with Usher, also known as the "King of R&B" performing two shows at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 28 and 29.

According to Live Nation, presale ticketing begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The tour follows Usher's two-year Las Vegas residency, along with a halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 10.

His latest album, "Coming Home," is set to be released Feb. 9.

Below is a full list of North American cities and dates on the "Usher: Past, Present, Future" Tour. According to Live Nation, more global dates will be announced soon:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center