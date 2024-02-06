Justin Timberlake adds new Chicago date to 2024 world tour

Justin Timberlake fans who missed out on tickets to his world tour will have another chance to see him in Chicago months later.

The singer announced a second leg of his tour, which will include yet another stop at the United Center, only this time in October.

Already, Timberlake has shows scheduled for the venue on June 21-22, which both sold out as tickets went on sale Friday.

Tickets for the newly announced shows, including Oct. 27 at the United Center, will be available starting Tuesday and continuing Thursday for Verizon and Citi presale. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at justintimberlake.com.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The former *NSYNC boy band member first announced his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" last month, with shows set to begin this spring.

The tour kicks off April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Live Nation said. It will stop at the United Center in Chicago June 21.

Live Nation says fans attending the tour can expect to hear songs from Timberlake's forthcoming album "Everything I thought it Was," along with "everyone's favorite hits."

Below is a full list of Justin Timberlake's 22 North American tour dates and cities.

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – JUST ADDED

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED