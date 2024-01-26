chicago concerts

Justin Timberlake announces 2024 world tour with Chicago date

Justin Timberlake's 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" stops at the United Center in Chicago in June

For the first time in five years, Justin Timberlake is going on tour. And yes, he's stopping in Chicago.

According to an announcement from Live Nation, Timberlake will embark on "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" beginning this spring. Timberlake first revealed his tour plans on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, the announcement added.

The tour kicks off April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Live Nation said. It will stop at the United Center in Chicago June 21.

Live Nation says fans attended the tour can expect to hear songs from Timberlake's forthcoming album "Everything I thought it Was," along with "everyone's favorite hits."

Presale tickets to see the former *NSYNC boy band member begins Jan. 29 through the singer's fan club. Other presales will follow, including a Verizon and Citi presale, Live Nation said.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, at JustinTimberlake.com, the announcement said.

Below is a full list of Justin Timberlake's 22 North American tour dates and cities.

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose 

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego 

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum 

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* 

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Additional dates and cities in Europe and the UK will soon be announced, Live Nation said.

