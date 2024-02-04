Super Bowl 2024: Here's who is headlining this year's halftime show and other performances

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head in this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the attention won't just be on the match-up.

Like usual, there's already much anticipation for the commercials and performances from a famous slate of musical artists.

As expected, there's no shortage of starpower in this year's lineup.

Usher, the king of R&B, will headline the most-awaited performance of the evening, the Super Bowl halftime show. For the first time, the halftime concert will be presented by Apple Music.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In a statement to Billboard, Usher said it's the honor of a lifetime to check a Super Bowl performance off his bucket list.

"...I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

Usher previously unveiled a trailer for the halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making."

The "King of R&B" will be far from the only big name to grace the stage.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will step up to the mic before the game gets underway.

The three artists make up the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII pregame lineup, the NFL and Roc Nation previously announced. McEntire will perform the national anthem, Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The Super Bowl entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.