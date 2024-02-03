Luke Bryan to perform at Wrigley Field this summer. Here's when and how to get tickets

Luke Bryan, country singer-songwriter and American Idol celebrity judge, will bring his 2024 “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” to Wrigley Field this summer.

The tour will begin on April 17 in Calgary, Canada, make its way through the U.S., with a stop in Chicago on Aug. 25, before finishing in Tampa on Sept. 14.

Ticket presales for Bryan’s fan club members begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7. Tickets can be purchased by the general public starting on Feb. 9.

More than a dozen special guests that will be joining Bryan throughout his tour, including:

Chayce Beckham

Tenille Arts

George Birge

King Calaway

Dillon Carmichael

Larry Fleet

HunterGirl

Ella Langley

Tracy Lawrence

Kameron Marlowe

Chase Matthew

Meghan Patrick

Lily Rose

Josh Ross

Alana Springsteen

Zach Top

DJ Rock

While at Wrigley Field. Bryan will perform with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham.

To see the full list of opening acts, click here.

To read about more concerts in Chicago, take a look at who else is coming to Wrigley Field in 2024.