Incubus, Coheed and Cambria coming to Chicago on ‘Morning View XXIII' arena tour

The iconic rock band Incubus will embark on a 10-city tour to celebrate the anniversary of their album “Morning View” this summer, and a Chicago arena will be one of the stops.

According to a press release, Incubus will be joined by Coheed and Cambria on the arena tour, which will kick off at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 23, 2024.

The tour will arrive in Chicago the following night, playing Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on Aug. 24.

They will be celebrating the release of “Morning View XXIII,” a rerecorded album marking the 23rd anniversary of 2001’s “Morning View.”

The band will play the album in its entirety each night of the tour, and will also play some of their other big hits, including “Drive,” “Dig” and more.

“Morning View” peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. charts when it was released on Oct. 23, 2001, and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, with a Live Nation ticket pre-sale starting on Wednesday.