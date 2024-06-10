In a summer filled with performances by Metallica, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Justin Timberlake and other major performers, one upcoming concert appears to stand out above the rest for Chicago music fans.

According to ticket resale site StubHub, the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field is the most in-demand concert in the city this summer.

The report is based on a ticket sales on the platform as part of its 2024 Summer Tour Preview, which looked at sales for shows taking place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Metallica came in at No. 2 on the list, followed by Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Justin Timberlake at No. 4 and P!NK at No. 5.

P!NK ranked the most affordable of the in-demand shows, with tickets averaging $250 for her Soldier Field set on Aug. 24.

The Rolling Stones will be at Soldier Field June 27 and 30.

The tour comes on the heels of the band's newest album, the first in 18 years to contain a dozen original songs and the first album the band recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The Chicago stops on the Stones tour come as an added bonus for fans. Originally the band only scheduled one stop at Soldier Field, but added a second "due to overwhelming demand."

Nationally, the Stones tour ranks the third-highest for StubHub sales, falling just below Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan.