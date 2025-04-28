The 10 riskiest foods causing illness: report

A new Consumer Reports analysis reveals the 10 linked to the most recalls in the U.S. and most serious illness outbreaks from bacterial contamination.

According to the report, there was a 41 percent jump in food recalls due to possible contamination with salmonella, E. coli, and listeria in 2024 compared with the year before.

The report ranks items based on the number of illnesses and deaths, the spread of the outbreaks, the number of recalls and the amount of food recalled.

Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Agriculture.

James E. Rogers, PhD, director and head of product and food safety testing at CR, also shared tips on how to protect yourself when eating these items.

Here are 2024's riskiest foods.

Deli meat

Both listeria and salmonella have been found in various deli meats and led to several recalls. In 2024, there were 165 illnesses and 87 hospitalizations. There were also 10 reported deaths.

The reported stated bacteria are often found in processing plants and on equipment at deli counters, which can lead to meat being contaminated.

Rogers said heating meat until its "piping hot" is the best way to protect yourself from bacteria, but if that isn't possible, prepacked cold cuts are generally a safer option.

Cucumbers

Salmonella was found in cucumbers, leading to 664 reported illnesses and 173 reported hospitalizations. No deaths were reported.

Choosing fruits and vegetables free from bruising or damaged skin decreases the risk of consuming contaminated items, CR stated. Washing and peeling isn't guaranteed to remove all bacteria.

Raw milk and raw milk cheese

Bacteria including salmonella were found in both items and E. coli found in raw milk cheese. No deaths were reported, but there were 182 illnesses, and 29 hospitalizations reported.

The report recommended not drinking raw milk, and raw milk cheese is required to be aged for at least 60 days before it can be sold by the FDA.

Cotija and queso fresco cheese

The report named soft cheese as a "repeat offender," since the high water content and low acidity make it easier for listeria to live.

In 2024, the products led to 26 reported illnesses and 23 reported hospitalizations.

CR said to decrease likelihood of consuming bacteria, cheeses like these should be avoided unless part of a recipe.

Eggs

The report said salmonella can contaminate the inside of an egg, making them dangerous. Last year saw 93 reported illnesses and 34 hospitalizations. No deaths were reported.

CR said to protect yourself from bacteria, you should throw away any eggs with broken shells and wash your hands after handling eggs. Eggs should be cooked until both the white and yolk are firm.

Onions

According to the report, onions can be unsafe to eat raw and can contain E. coli. In 2024, there were 104 reported illnesses, 34 reported hospitalizations and 1 reported death.

According to CR, the inner layers of an onion are less likely to be contaminated and safer to eat.

Leafy greens

Last year, there were two E.coli outbreaks linked to different leafy greens including spinach and a romaine-iceberg lettuce mix.

There were 117 reported illnesses, 36 reported hospitalizations and one reported death.

CR says you can decrease the risk of illness by using hydroponic lettuce, which is grown in greenhouses and therefore less likely to be contaminated by animal waste.

Organic carrots

Another vegetable linked to E.coli illnesses was organic carrots. There were 48 reported illnesses, 20 reported hospitalizations and one reported death last year.

According to CR, cooking carrots is the best way to make them safe to eat.

Organic basil

According to the report, herbs can be susceptible to contamination just like leafy greens. Last year, a salmonella outbreak linked to organic basil resulted in 36 reported illnesses and four hospitalizations.

Rogers said rinsing herbs well and cooking rather than eating them raw is the best way to protect yourself.

Cooked poultry and meat

Although there were no reported illnesses, hospitalizations, or deaths, listeria was found in cooked poultry products last year.

CR recommends thoroughly heating frozen foods before eating them.