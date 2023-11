You can't always get what you want, but Rolling Stones fans in Chicago certainly are as the band announced their latest tour.

It turns out the iconic group will be performing at Soldier Field in June 2024.

The tour comes on the heels of the band's newest album, the first in 18 years to contain a dozen original songs and the first album the band recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

According to the 16-city tour announcement, fans can can expect "to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS."

The tour will travel to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada between April and July, kicking off in Houston, Texas, and ending in Santa Clara, California.

Fans looking to score tickets can gain access to a special pre-sale, which begins Nov. 29.

Those who provide their information here before 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 28 will receive an exclusive "pre-sale code" and a ticket link by noon on the same day. Pre-sale ticket sales begin at 12 p.m. CT and continue through 10 p.m. CT on Nov. 30.

Popular Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's has also announced a contest for free tickets to the performance.

Fans have until Dec. 7 to enter the contest here.

The full list of tour dates includes:

APRIL '24

28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX

MAY '24

2nd Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ

11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV

15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA

23rd Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA

JUNE '24

3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL

7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA

11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA

15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO

27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

JULY '24

5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA

17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA