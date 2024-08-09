These are the most-booked restaurants in Chicago over the last decade, according to report

Looking for the hottest table in town?

Popular restaurant reservation platform Resy released data showing the five most-booked tables in Chicago over the past decade, but which iconic Chicago staples made the cut?

Resy found the five most-coveted reservations to be:

Armitage Alehouse: 1000 W. Armitage Ave.

Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf: 218 W. Kinzie St.

Ciccio Mio: 226 W. Kinzie St.

Cindy’s Rooftop: 12 S. Michigan Ave.

Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio: 1020 W. Madison St.

Armitage Alehouse is a pub-themed upscale restaurant on Armitage Avenue, complete with a cozy fireplace and pub cuisine including fish and chips, steak and mashed potatoes.

Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, a popular steakhouse on Kinzie, showcases new-American food such as oysters, steaks and signature cocktails.

The third spot on the list went to Ciccio Mio, a classic Italian restaurant with an extensive wine list paired with various Italian dishes from vodka pasta to giant prawn scampi.

Cindy’s Rooftop is undoubtedly a Chicago gem, famous for beautiful views of the city that go hand in hand with stylish cocktails and seasonal food.

The final spot on the list is Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, a West Loop Italian favorite, serving up pastas, seafood and more.

Along with the best tables in the city, Resy also collected data to determine the busiest dining days of the year. New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Saturdays in July and August made the top of the list.

The slowest dining days according to Resy’s data are Mondays and Tuesdays from January to February and Super Bowl Sunday.