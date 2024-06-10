Outdoor dining in Chicago: 20 of the best rooftops, patios for summer

When warmer weather finally arrives in Chicago, outdoor dining becomes a must, and the city offers plenty of options to enjoy summer fun.

Below is a list of 20 terraces, rooftops, and patios that pair delicious cuisine with breathtaking views this season.

Lonesome Rose

With locations in Logan Square and Andersonville, this Tex-Mex eatery has rooftop seating where patrons can enjoy what the restaurant calls “basics done beautifully” along with specialty cocktails and traditional favorites.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Taxim

This Wicker Park Greek spot features a lively terrace described by the restaurant as a “rooftop garden.” Here, customers can sip on Greek wines and taste seasonal dishes with a view of Milwaukee Avenue.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Aba

Known for their Mediterranean cuisine, Aba is a must-try Wicker Park destination complete with a lush and comfortable rooftop terrace.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Gibson’s Italia

Gibson’s Italia, a high-end restaurant combining Italian food with their traditional American steakhouse cuisine, features a rooftop with some of the most breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Reggie’s

Located in the South Loop, Reggie’s is a music lovers dream for a bar and grill. The restaurant contains a 21+ “Trainwreck Roof Deck,” which is equipped with games, a pull-string shower for hot summer days, and eight flat screens televisions.

Reservations: Not accepted

Cindy’s

Cindy’s rooftop restaurant is a hip and sophisticated location for patrons to experience astounding city views and seasonal fare.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Chateau Carbide

Located on the rooftop of The Pendry on Michigan Avenue, Chateau Carbide provides customers with scenic Chicago views, specialty cocktails, and light bites.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Vu

22 floors above ground, Vu Rooftop offers creative cocktails and high-end comfort cuisine- along with beautiful scenery. Here, customers can enjoy everything from breakfast, to brunch, to dinner, to after dinner, to bites made specifically for late night.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Avli

Although Avli has several locations throughout Chicago, the rooftop location is in Lakeside East. Here, customers can enjoy Mediterranean dishes and drinks ranging from specialty cocktails to Greek spirits.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Offshore Chicago

As the Guiness World Record holder for the world’s largest rooftop, this eatery shows off magnificent views from the top of Navy Pier. Customers can find a full-service bar to pair with their Californian cuisine while experiencing a staple for Chicago outdoor dining.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

BLVD

BLVD may be a steakhouse in Chicago’s West Loop, but the restaurant describes itself as being inspired by Hollywood’s iconic Sunset Boulevard. Their gorgeous patio, new twists on classic American fare, and an extensive drink menu make the restaurant a must for the summer.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

RPM Seafood

This list would not be complete without the inclusion of RPM Steakhouse, a classic restaurant featuring not only steaks, but seafood, salads, and house made breads. Its central River North location allows for stunning views from the patio right along the famous Chicago River.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Pizzeria Portofino

Another River North classic, Pizzeria Portofino is known not only for delicious Italian fare, but for its riverside patio providing a beautiful dining experience.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

The Duck Inn

Don’t let the name foul you- although this Bridgeport destination serves several duck-related dishes, customers can also enjoy salads, sandwiches, and appetizers with no duck included. Their quaint and comforting patio is the perfect place to try this unique cuisine. And like many others on this list, the patio is equipped with heaters for when the cold Chicago air creeps back in.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Big Star

Big Star Chicago is one of the most well-known restaurants on the list, with locations in Wicker Park, Wrigleyville, and West Town. Described by the restaurant itself as a “honky-tonk hangout,” Big Star provides traditional Mexican food with drinks ranging from margaritas to an extensive list of whiskey. The vibrant patio makes this a perfect casual dining spot.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

The Warbler

The Warbler in Lincoln Square offers a spacious patio for outdoor diners to munch on American fare and sip on bird-themed cocktails.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Piccolo Sogno

With a garden patio covered in luscious greenery and soft string lighting, the River West destination provides Italian cuisine in their scenic outdoor section and lives up to their Italian translation, “little dream.”

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

El Barco Mariscos

El Barco Mariscos serves Mexican fare along with seafood dishes in West Town. Here, you can order not only a shrimp cocktail, but an oyster or octopus cocktail as well. The patio area of the restaurant features music in a festive atmosphere.

Reservations: Not accepted

Parson’s Chicken and Fish

Looking for the classic patio vibe, complete with red and white striped umbrellas and an extensive menu? Head to one of Parson’s Chicken and Fish locations in Logan Square, Lincoln Park, or Andersonville.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.

Volo

Located in Roscoe Village, Volo Restaurant and Wine Bar was voted “Best Wine Bar in Chicago” by Chicago Reader in 2023 for a reason. The award winner offers a lengthy wine list to be paired with their shareable bites. Although there is an indoor section of the restaurant, the patio is the real star of the show, even being named the #1 Hidden City Patio by Chicago Magazine.

Reservations: Accepted on the restaurant's website.