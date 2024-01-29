Chicago has no shortage of popular Italian restaurants, but a new list just crowned the 14 "best" ones.

The list, which appeared to be updated and recently re-released by food guide and review website "The Infatuation", ranks 14 spots that editors claim have the "very best Italian food in the city."

"In other words, the restaurants that right after you leave, you’ll immediately wonder when you can go back again," editors of the list write.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list is Monteverde in the West Loop, with editors saying its their "favorite Italian restaurant in Chicago."

According to the post, the ragu alla Napoletana is one of the "most delicious plates of food" the list's authors have ever eaten.

"Come here on a date, with a group, or by yourself, and order every single pasta on the menu," the entry for Monteverde goes on to say.

Ciccio Mio, in River North, landed in the No. 2 spot on the list, followed by Segnatore in Humboldt Park, which The Infatuation says has the "relaxed vibe of a European café."

Fioretta in Fulton Market, and A Tavola, in Ukranian Village, round out the list's top 5.

You can find the full article from The Infatuation here.