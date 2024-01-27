Valentine's Day

Chicago restaurant named most romantic in the country ahead of Valentine's Day in recent Yelp ranking

By NBC Chicago Staff

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and couples all around the Chicago area are looking to book reservations for the romantic holiday.

According to Yelp, Chicago's a hot spot for romantic restaurants, with a recent ranking of the top 100 in the country giving high marks to the Windy City.

Penumbra Wine Bar, a Logan Square steakhouse also known for its seafood offerings was named the most romantic restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp, with glowing reviews owing to its reputation as an intimate hotspot.

While Chicago may be home to the restaurant that earned the highest honor on the ranking, Penumbra was not the lone representative from the Windy City.

Upscale River North steakhouse Bavette's Bar and Beouf also earned high accolades in the ranking, coming in at 12th with reviewers praising the restaurant's modern take on many American staples.

Just down a few steps on West Kinzie Street from Bavette's in River North is the 52nd most romantic restaurant in the U.S. according to Yelp, Italian restaurant Ciccio Mio.

Yet another River North spot, Il Porcellino, made the cut on Yelp's list at No. 57.

A full look at Yelp's ranking of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America can be found here.

