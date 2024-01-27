Valentine's Day

Build-A-Bear unveils gifts for adults in ‘After Dark Collection' ahead of Valentine's Day

By NBC Chicago Staff

A trip to the Build-A-Bear Workshop may be something exclusively associated with childhood for many, but a unique collection this year is aiming to change the mind of adults as Valentine's Day approaches.

The "After Dark Collection" offers several adult-themed bears, outfits and accessories to gift your significant other in a cheeky way for this year's romantic holiday.

In addition to the several different offerings, those interested can further customize their gift by including a voice message that would be included in a sound chip with their plush of choice.

Credit: Build-A-Bear Workshop. This hot pink teddy bear is serving up some dramatic flair in this fun stuffed animal gift set featuring a sassy "Drama Queen" tank top, black leggings and metallic low tops with sparkly laces.
The offerings include the "Lovable Lion Stuffed Animal 'Zaddy'" and "Devilishly Cute Teddy Bear 'You Turn Me On'" gift sets, which come with an outfit and several accessories to give your significant other a complete Valentine's Day gift.

The collection is only available online as part of the brand's age-gated "Bear Cave" site, which caters to shoppers ages 18 and over.

Credit: Build-A-Bear Workshop. Let your Zaddy know they're your MANE squeeze with the help of this lovable lion.

In addition to the gift sets offered, many accessories and outfits are sold separately, giving the chance to add a funny twist to an existing gift this holiday as well.

The full collection available online can be seen here, though note that several items have sold out.

