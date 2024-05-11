Downers Grove woman fell prior to being struck in hit-and-run, driver cooperating with police

Downers Grove police said late Saturday that the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday night had been identified as new details on what occurred prior to the crash emerged.

Robin Robinson, 65, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday in the 600 block of Ogden Avenue near Fairview Avenue. In a Facebook post Saturday night, police said investigators obtained surveillance video, which showed Robinson had fallen in the roadway and was lying down before being struck.

Police also located the driver, a 74-year-old woman who authorities said was cooperating with the investigation.

Robinson's sister, in an interview with NBC Chicago on Friday, described her as someone who loved everybody.

"The best word I can describe her is love," the grieving sister said. "She loved everybody, everything, every animal. Pretty much everything, no matter who you are or what you do..."

The incident remained under investigation as of Saturday night.