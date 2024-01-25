Honor your ex this Valentine's Day by naming a cockroach after them at the Brookfield Zoo

Have an ex you want to squash like a bug?

This year, the Brookfield Zoo will once again offer the opportunity for you to name a cockroach in honor of your least favorite person. Or favorite, if they happen to like cockroaches.

You can name a cockroach after a person of choice by making a $15 donation to the Brookfield Zoo.

In exchange, you'll receive a certificate of naming in your donation receipt. Donors can share, print and hang these certificates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For names to be included on the Cockroach Naming Board, donation submissions must be completed by 5 p.m. CST on Feb. 5.

The Cockroach Naming Board will be posted on Feb. 14 outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo. Only first names for the cockroaches will be published. The board will also be shared on the zoo’s social media.

Donors can also select to add a personal message that is included on the certificate in the Note section of the provided form. You can also choose whether the cockroach is named after an ex or a friend in the form. Your personal message and title of the person will not appear on the naming board.

More information on the submissions can be found here.