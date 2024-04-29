A flood advisory was issued Monday morning for parts of the Chicago area as moderate to heavy rain was continuing to fall across the region.

The advisory, issued just before 6 a.m. by the National Weather Service impacts parts Cook, DuPage and Will Counties. The advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m.

According to the NWS, between .5 and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen, with more rain expected through the morning commute. Several reports of ponding and standing water on ramps, tollways and roads, including parts of the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan expressways had begun to lead to spin-offs and slow traffic, NBC Traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

"There are reports of standing water in a few spots after heavy rain overnight," the NWS said. Look out for ponding in low and poor drainage areas through the first part of the commute!"

According to the NWS, locations most impacted by flooding included Chicago, Joliet Naperville, Cicero, Hammond, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Plainfield and Park Ridge.

NBC 5 Meteorologist said steady rain was expected to continue through the morning hours, coming to an end around 9 a.m. As of 6:15 a.m., live Doppler radar showed widespread rain east of DeKalb county.

Dry time was expected Monday afternoon, but spotty afternoon showers could remain, Roman said. Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to be mostly dry days, though overnight rain was likely. Thursday and Friday, more chances for storms move in, Roman said.

Temperatures Monday were warm, with highs in the in the 60s and 70s. Midweek, those temperatures are set to increase, but remain cooler along the lake, the NWS said.