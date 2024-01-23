Two Illinois restaurants made Yelp's highly anticipated list of "Top100 Places to Eat" for 2024, a post from the review site said Tuesday.

The list, Yelp said, analyzed Yelp user nominations to determine the "top" restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. According to editors, the rankings were then finalized by Yelp Community Managers.

"Yelp’s annual Top 100 Places to Eat list covers a wide range of places to eat -- from white tablecloth to food trucks and hot dog carts," the Yelp post said during the nomination process.

According to editors, restaurants that landed in the rankings for 2024 include everything from creative dishes like Jackfruit carnitas to traditional favorites like fried chicken.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additionally, some of this year's biggest trends were noodles, Latin foods, Korean dishes, and restaurants in the Sun Belt, Yelp said.

Only two restaurants from Illinois made the list -- a slight improvement from only one in 2023.

Korean street food spot New Village Gastro Pub, "inconspicuously tucked into a strip mall" in suburban Northbrook came in at No. 74, Yelp said.

"Modern takes on traditional Korean dishes abound, including Sea Snail and Squid Muchim (sea snails and vegetables in a sweet and spicy sauce, served with squid and noodles), Korean Market Style Chicken (a whole deep-fried chicken), and Army Stew, a Korean-inspired dish made with ham and sausages, spicy kimchi, ramen noodles, and tofu in a savory broth," the entry read.

Habibi In Mediterranean Grill in Evanston came in at No. 76.

"This moderately priced college-town favorite serves Middle Eastern staples," Yelp said, "including falafel that multiple reviewers call the best they’ve ever had."

No restaurants located in Chicago made the list for 2024.

You can find the full report from Yelp here.