Mexican, sushi, BBQ, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, Michelin stars -- name a cuisine and Chicago's got it. But of the city's more than 7,000 restaurants, only one of them made Yelp's recent "2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list.

The newly released list, made up of "this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants according to users," was compiled in two parts, Yelp says. First, the site "reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots." Then, Yelp says it "ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

The result is a list packed with 100 spots to eat across the country, with menus featuring everything from spam to smoothies, arepas to avocado toast and more.

A near majority of the list's restaurants are from California, with more than 40 eateries from the sunshine state making an appearance, including a Hawaiian spot in Los Angeles spot coming in at No. 1.

Chicago, however, doesn't show up on the list until a bit later, coming in behind a number of restaurants from Florida, Hawaii, Nevada and Texas.

XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant, at 2032-32 W. Montrose Ave. in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, lands at No. 27, where eaters can BYOB and customize enchiladas with their choice of stuffing and sauce.

According to one Yelp reviewer, the local joint is a hit. “I’ve been raving about this place and bringing all my friends and fam over the last year or so," the review says. "Everyone has loved it!

Only one other Illinois spot made the list: Coming in at No. 63 is Balmoral Restaurant in suburban Campton Hills, about 50 miles outside the city. The "magical Scottish retreat," the list says, is akin to "stepping into another world. According to Yelp, dishes like "medium-rare beef Wellington wrapped with seasoned sherry-soaked mushrooms in a shiny golden puff pastry" arrive on "a table set for royalty."

The story goes, Yelp says, that chef Colin Smith ten years ago decided to open a restaurant named after Balmoral, the Highland estate beloved by Queen Elizabeth II, after visiting and eating at the castle himself.

Although the list of 100 spans from coast to coast, one city often known for its own food royalty is curiously left off: New York City. A deli from Poughkeepsie did however scrape by at No. 79.

Here's which restaurants cracked the top 10:

Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle -- Los Angeles, CA Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian -- Captain Cook, HI Archibald's Village Bakery -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL Beyer Deli -- San Diego, CA Adela's Country Eatery -- Oahu, HI Sunbliss Cafe -- Anaheim, CA The Nook Cajun Cafe -- Norco, CA Tumerico -- Tucson, AZ Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine -- Orlando, FL Sababa Falafel Shop -- Garden Grove, California

View the full list of 100 here.