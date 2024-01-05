Looking for the hidden gems, the most beloved local spots or even the popular eateries that are worth the hype in Chicago? Redditors took on the city's food scene in a new way, declaring the one Chicago restaurant they would eat at for the rest of their lives.

In a viral thread posted to the Chicago-based subreddit, one user posed a question: "If you could only eat at one Chicago restaurant for the rest of your life, where would it be?"

"I have a hard time trying to decide but maybe kasama or clark street dogs or something!" the user wrote.

Hundreds of commenters quickly flocked to the post, sharing their insights.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The answers offered a diverse look at food recommendations across the city, with places like Kabobi, Crisp, Noon o Kabab, Central Gyros, Manny's Deli, Lula, Spacca Napoli, Monteverde, Ricobene's, Chef's Special Cocktails and more making the list of highly rated nominations.

Some of the names are notable.

Spacca Napoli has consistently made lists of some of the best pizza spots in the world, and Manny's Deli has seen its share of well-known customers and been ranked among some of the best in the U.S., but there's also no shortage of neighborhood classics making the cut.

With nearly 600 comments, the post offers a look at what residents desire most in the city's food scene.

Take a look here.