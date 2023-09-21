Chicago-based pizzeria ranked among the best in the world

A Chicago pizzeria was just listed among the world’s best in a ranking fresh out of the oven.

A list from 50 Top Pizza recently dubbed the 100 best pizzerias in the world, with a North Side spot making the cut.

Spacca Napoli Pizzeria is a Ravenswood-based pizzeria that serves thin crust Neapolitan-style pies. Ranking at No. 93, the pizzeria sits among popular pie joints around the world. The list features restaurants in cities like Naples, Barcelona and Rome all the way to Tokyo, Beijing and The Philippines.

The restaurant made headlines earlier this year when it ranked 14th on a guide to the 50 top pizza spots in the U.S. Joining the global ranks is a step to the next level.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Restaurant owner and Chicago native Johnathan Goldsmith brought his experiences from Naples and lessons on the secrets to mastering Neapolitan pizza back home to his restaurant, the entry reads.

“Here he offers to his guests not only pizza kneaded, topped and baked to perfection, but also an authentic Italian experience supported by his business partner and life partner Ginny Sykes,” Top 50 Pizza wrote in Italian.

Beyond Neapolitan pizza, the restaurant also offers a variety of traditionally Italian fried dishes, pasta, main courses and desserts.

According to the guide, Spacca Napoli Pizzeria is the only Midwest pizzeria ranked on the list.

Here are the 10 pizza restaurants that were ranked as the best in the world: