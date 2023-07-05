Perhaps you think you've tried all the pizza Chicago has to offer. But, with some Chicago pizzerias freshly crowned as some of the top pizza spots in the country, you might want to reconsider your dinner options.

As part of its "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World," Italian-based ranker "Top 50 Pizza" released its new for 2023 list of 50 top pizza spots in the U.S. According to the list, two Chicago pizzerias made the cut.

Coming in at No. 14 is Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood.

"Johnathan Goldsmith adores Naples and Neapolitan pizza and after having studied the secrets of the Neapolitan master pizza chefs by immersing himself in the city’s way of life, he has brought what he learned to Chicago," the entry reads in Italian. "Here he offers to his guests not only pizza kneaded, topped and baked to perfection, but also an authentic Italian experience."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Farther down on the list, at No. 27, is Robert's Pizza and Dough Company, in Streeterville.

MORE: Here's a list of Chicago restaurants featured in new season of ‘The Bear'

"Robert, the mind and strength behind this restaurant, is convinced that 'every bite should be a journey,'" the ranking reads. "Having travelled around the globe with a passion for pizza he only stopped when after extensive research and study of the dough he found the right formula for balancing the bite - how it melts in your mouth, and the crunchiness - the right crispiness and fragrance."

According to the guide, no other pizzerias in the Midwest ranked on the list.

Earning the No. 1 spot on the list was Una Pizza Napoletana, located in New York City on the Lower East Side.

Here's a peek into which spots made the top 10:

Una Pizza Napoletana (New York) Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City) Ken's Artisan Pizza (Portland) Tony's Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco) Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix) Ribalta (New York) O'Munaciello (Miami) Jay's Artisan Pizzeria (New York) Song' E Napule (New York) Kesté (New York)

See the full list and guide here.