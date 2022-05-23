Iconic Chicago Deli Named One of the ‘Absolute Best' in US by Food Website

One of Chicago's most esteemed restaurants, a place that's served generations of families, local dignitaries and even former presidents, is getting some nationwide recognition.

Manny's Deli, the South Loop joint dubbed a "Chicago institution," where heaps of corn beef are dished out on a regular basis, has been recognized as one of the "Absolute Best Delis in the US," according to the food website Mashed.

The article states "the secret to a successful deli is not to change a thing," and that's certainly the case at Manny's - a business that's been in the same family for generations.

Manny's first opened its doors in 1942. The restaurant, known for its corned beef and pastrami, has served celebrities and politicians over the years, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Daley brothers, current Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, among many others.

An establishment engrained in Chicago history, Manny's has attracted countless loyal fans for both its food and friendly atmosphere.

"We’re the real people who are here. I’m here, my dad’s here, my mom’s here," owner Dan Raskin told NBC in 2020. "We have a lot of the same staff who’ve been here for a long time too. People can relate to us and remember the good times."

When the coronavirus pandemic began and restaurants encountered struggles, Manny's was no exception. In July of that year, Manny's posted a plea on social media, asking for diners' help.

"We are struggling," Manny's said in a tweet. "This isn’t a joke. Support your fav [sic] deli for dinner tonight."

The tweet quickly became viral, and devoted customers didn't disappointed. Hungry diners came out in droves, with staff was working quickly to keep up with orders.

"It’s an institution within the community. It’s been here forever. But honestly, I think it’s the best food in the United States," Mike Miller, a longtime customer, said at the time.