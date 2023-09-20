Suspects in Romeoville family's murder found shot in Oklahoma: police

Two suspects in the killing of an Illinois family of four were found shot inside a car in Oklahoma days after the horrific murders, authorities announced Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man, Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, Illinois, and an unnamed woman were identified as persons of interest in the killings just hours after the bodies of two adults, two children and three dogs were discovered inside a Romeoville home over the weekend.

Police said the woman, who had a relationship to Huey, was reported by family Tuesday as a "missing and dangerous person" out of Streamwood, leading to the release of a statewide bulletin from Romeoville police.

By Wednesday morning, a digital license plate reader alert noted a suspected vehicle related to the pair was detected in Catoosa, Oklahoma, police said. Authorities there attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver "immediately attempted to elude the officers, resulting in a single-car crash," Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The vehicle ultimately caught fire and officers at the scene reported hearing noises, believed to be two gunshots, before discovering Huey dead in the driver's seat and the woman critically wounded in the passenger seat. Both had gunshot wounds.

"This is still an active and evolving investigation and this portion of the incident is still unfolding," Burne said.

Burne did not specify on the relationship between Huey and the family, but said evidence "has shown us a nexus between our suspect and the victims, as well as a possible motive." He declined to comment on the possible motive, however.

The update comes after days of questions surrounding the horrifying discovery in the Chicago suburb.

The killings initially unfolded as police were called to a home for a well-being check around 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Concord Avenue.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered four deceased individuals, two adults and two children, with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Burne said one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Additionally, that individual didn't respond to phone calls throughout the day, causing family members to become concerned.

According to an update published by police on Tuesday, authorities determined that the shootings were "not a random act," and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities spent hours collecting physical evidence at the scene, and police say they obtained surveillance footage from numerous sources that they said aided them in the investigation.

The two adult victims were identified by authorities as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, according to Romeoville police.

The children, ages 7 and 9, have not yet been identified, but were both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to a statement from Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

In wake of the students' deaths, the district initiated its crisis plan, which will bring a Crisis Intervention Team comprised of trained professionals, including counselors, social workers and psychologists, to assist students in need of support.