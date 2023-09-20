NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the press conference beginning at 2 p.m. in the player above.

Police are set to deliver an update Wednesday afternoon on the killing of an Illinois family of four, who were found dead along with their three dogs in a Romeoville home over the weekend.

The 2 p.m. update comes after days of questions surrounding the horrifying discovery in the Chicago suburb.

(Watch the press conference live in the player above)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened and when?

While when the shooting occurred remains unknown, police were first called to the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue at around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday regarding a well-being check.

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. Additionally, that individual didn't respond to phone calls throughout the day, causing family members to become concerned.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say it was 'not a random act'

According to an update published by police on Tuesday, authorities determined that the shootings were "not a random act," and that there was no ongoing threat to the public that would have required a "shelter-in-place" order.

Authorities have spent the last 36 hours collecting physical evidence at the scene, and police say they have obtained surveillance footage from numerous sources that they say is aiding them in the investigation.

Burne said the Will County Major Crimes Task Force is helping to review that evidence, and the department is seeking out more footage and eyewitness testimony to help them piece together what took place.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call police at (815) 886-7219.

"We will not rest until those responsible for this tragedy are brought to justice," Burne said.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said that social services staff will be made available to residents who need assistance following the horrific attack.

Who are the victims?

The two adult victims were identified by authorities as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, according to Romeoville police.

The children, ages 7 and 9, have not yet been identified, but were both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to a statement from Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

In wake of the students' deaths, the district initiated its crisis plan, which will bring a Crisis Intervention Team comprised of trained professionals, including counselors, social workers and psychologists, to assist students in need of support.

Do police know who is responsible?

Police haven't stated if they believe investigators know who the shooter is, but said they were investigating the incident as a murder.

"We don't believe that the offender is among the victims right now," Burne said.

The deputy chief said the department was "not actively looking" for suspects as of Monday morning, and authorities weren't asking residents to shelter in place.

"There is no ongoing threat due to the time frame that has gone by; more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted," he explained.

What was the motive?

Along with the name of a suspect, a possible motive remains unknown.

Police said Monday morning that the investigation was still in its early stages and no additional updates were expected throughout the day "due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.