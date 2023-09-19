Romeoville murders that left 4 dead ‘not a random attack,' authorities say

Two adults and two children were found murdered at a home in suburban Romeoville , over the weekend, with police now saying that they do not believe that the attack was a random act.

According to an update published by police on Tuesday, authorities determined that the shootings were "not a random act," and that there was no ongoing threat to the public that would have required a "shelter-in-place" order.

Authorities have spent the last 36 hours collecting physical evidence at the scene, and police say they have obtained surveillance footage from numerous sources that they say is aiding them in the investigation.

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne says that the Will County Major Crimes Task Force is helping to review that evidence, and that the department is seeking out more footage and eyewitness testimony to help them piece together what took place.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call police at 815-886-7219.

"We will not rest until those responsible for this tragedy are brought to justice," Burne said.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said that social services staff will be made available to residents who need assistance following the horrific attack.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far:

What happened and when?

While when the shooting occurred remains unknown, police were first called to the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue at around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday regarding a well-being check.

Burne said one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. Additionally, that individual didn't respond to phone calls throughout the day, causing family members to become concerned.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Who are the victims?

The two adult victims were identified by authorities as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, according to Romeoville police.

The children, ages 7 and 9, have not yet been identified, but were both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to a statement from Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

In wake of the students' deaths, the district initiated its crisis plan, which will bring a Crisis Intervention Team comprised of trained professionals, including counselors, social workers and psychologists, to assist students in need of support.

Do police know who is responsible?

Police haven't stated if they believe investigators know who the shooter is, but said they were investigating the incident as a murder.

"We don't believe that the offender is among the victims right now," Burne said.

The deputy chief said the department was "not actively looking" for suspects as of Monday morning, and authorities weren't asking residents to shelter in place.

"There is no ongoing threat due to the time frame that has gone by; more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted," he explained.

What was the motive?

Along with the name of a suspect, a possible motive remains unknown.

Police said Monday morning that the investigation was still in its early stages and no additional updates were expected throughout the day "due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.