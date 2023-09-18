Romeoville police during a press conference Monday revealed more details in what they believe to be a murder after officers conducting a wellness check at a residence Sunday evening discovered two adults and two children had been shot to death.

According to police, officers at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sunday were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue in Romeoville for a well-being check.

"A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, September 17th," Deputy Chief of the Romeoville Police Department Chris Burne said during Monday's update. Burne added that the family member did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, adding to concern.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, Burne said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The two adult victims were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zarida Bartolomei. The identities of their two children, who were also found deceased, were not released.

Three dogs inside the home were also found shot and killed, Burne said.

According to Burne, the department is investigating the incident as a murder.

"We don't believe that the offender is among the victims right now," Burne said. "It is not a murder-suicide."

Burne added that the department is "not actively looking" for suspects in the area, and that they are not asking residents to shelter in place.

"There is no ongoing threat due to the time frame that has gone by; more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted," Burne said.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning, and the investigation remains active.

"The investigation is still in its early stages," Burne said, adding that police were not expected to hold further updates Monday "due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Romeoville, in Will County, is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing news story and will be updated.