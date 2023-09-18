Police in suburban Romeoville are investigating after two adults and two children were found dead during a wellness check Sunday evening.

According to police, officers at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sunday were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue in Romeoville for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals, police said.

Two of those individuals were adults, and two were children, authorities added.

According to officials, the investigation remains active, and the incident is believed to have occurred early Sunday morning. Police are expected to provide an update at 10 a.m. Monday.

Romeoville, in Will County, is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing news story and will be updated.