Valley View School District 365U in the southwest suburb of Romeoville on Monday released a statement after two of its young students and their parents were found shot to death following a well-being check Sunday evening.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our VVSD school community," the statement from Supt. Rachel Kinder began. "Today, on September 18th, 2023, we were informed that two of our R.C. Hill Elementary School students tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence at their residence in Romeoville."

"This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community," the statement continued. The full message from VVSD, which was posted in both English and Spanish, can be found below:

VVSD has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to support the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. In each of our VVSD schools, we have trained professionals including counselors, social workers, and psychologists who are available for students needing support. This resource provides an overview on what parents and caregivers can do help their children: Helping Your Child with Grief

VVSD also partners with Care Solace, which provides expert help in navigating the mental health care system. The Care Concierge team can quickly and confidently find available providers in the community, matched to your specific needs. Please ask your school’s student support team to initiate a “Warm Hand-Off” referral for yourself or members of your family if additional support is necessary. You may also contact Care Solace 24/7 at 888-515-0595 to start an anonymous search please visit: http://caresolace.com/vvsd

This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community. The Romeoville Police Department and the Village of Romeoville are the direct source of information for updates related to this matter. Per the Romeoville Police Department, the investigation is still in its early stages. Due to the sensitivity of the case, and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and will do everything we can to support your child, your family, and the safety of our school community.

Sincerely,

Rachel Kinder

Superintendent of Schools

According to the Romeoville Police Department, officers at 8:43 p.m. Sunday were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Concord Avenue for a well-being check.

"A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, September 17th," Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne said during a brief press conference Monday. Burne added that the family member did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, adding to concern.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, Burne said.

The two adult victims were identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The identities of their two children -- both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School -- who were also found deceased, have not yet been released by officials.

Three dogs inside the home were also found shot and killed, Burne said.

"It's so sad, you know," a neighbor, Carol Love said. "But nice people. They didn’t bother anybody. I hope they find out who did it."

Romeoville Police investigating the incident as a murder

According to Romeoville Police, the incident is being investigated as a murder.

"We don't believe that the offender is among the victims right now," Burne said Monday. "It is not a murder-suicide."

Burne added that the department is "not actively looking" for suspects in the area, and that they are not asking residents to shelter in place.

"There is no ongoing threat due to the time frame that has gone by; more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted," Burne said.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The investigation remains active.

"The investigation is still in its early stages," Burne said, adding that police were not expected to hold further updates Monday "due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

Romeoville, in Will County, is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Chicago.