Here's what we know after 2 adults, 2 children found murdered in Romeoville home

Two adults and two children were found murdered at a home in suburban Romeoville, leaving neighbors reeling while seeking answers about what transpired.

Officers responded to a residence on Concord Avenue for a well-being check late Sunday night, though the shooting is believed to have occurred hours earlier.

Developments continued to unfold on Monday as police worked to investigate what happened, why and determine who is responsible.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far:

What happened and when?

While when the shooting occurred remains unknown, police were first called to the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue at around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday regarding a well-being check.

Deputy Chief of the Romeoville Police Department Chris Burne said one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. Additionally, that individual didn't respond to phone calls throughout the day, causing family members to become concerned.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Who are the victims?

The two adult victims were identified by authorities as Alberto Rolon and Zoralda Bartolomei, according to Romeoville police.

The children's names have yet to be released, but were both students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School, according to a statement from Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

In wake of the students' deaths, the district initiated its crisis plan, which will bring a Crisis Intervention Team comprised of trained professionals, including counselors, social workers and psychologists, to assist students in need of support.

Do police know who is responsible?

Police haven't stated if they believe investigators know who the shooter is, but said they were investigating the incident as a murder and not a murder-suicide.

"We don't believe that the offender is among the victims right now," Burne said.

The deputy chief said the department was "not actively looking" for suspects as of Monday morning, and authorities weren't asking residents to shelter in place.

"There is no ongoing threat due to the time frame that has gone by; more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted," he explained.

What was the motive?

Along with the name of a suspect, a possible motive remains unknown.

Police said Monday morning that the investigation was still in its early stages and no additional updates were expected throughout the day "due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.