Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions to kick off pleasant weekend

While Chicago-area residents were among the many Americans to snag a look at the Northern Lights during a historic geomagnetic storm, those waking up to start their weekend are being greeted by pleasant, seasonal weather.

Temperatures are in the mid 50s during the mid-morning hours on Saturday, with the mercury expected to rise into the upper 60s by the late afternoon.

Though cloudy skies and overnight rain at least partially impacted Northern Lights visibility during the overnight hours, the clear and dry conditions of Saturday morning are expected to stick around for the weekend.

While temperatures are expected to be rather mild on Saturday, summer-like heat is on the way for Sunday, with similarly sunny skies and anticipated high temperatures in the low 80s.

The picture-perfect outdoors weather is expected to quickly come to a halt, however, with rain likely to move back into the region by Monday night.

Temperatures will then be quite a bit cooler on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the low 60s alongside continued rainfall.

Things will start to warm up again with a dry, clear Wednesday, though some rain later in the week cannot be ruled out.

As for next weekend, summer-like temperatures in the high 70s are currently forecasted with just a slight chance of precipitation.