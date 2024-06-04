Portillo's changes its hours for some Chicago-area locations

Portillo's just made a major change to its hours at several locations in the Chicago area.

The popular chain has shifted its opening time at all locations and added new extended hours at more than a dozen locations, including several in Chicago and its suburbs.

According to the company, all of Portillo's 86 locations will now open at 10 a.m. daily.

Meanwhile, the expanded hours, which went into effect at 15 stores on Monday and offer more late-night options for diners, "will offer more convenience and flexibility for guests" to enjoy their favorite items -- whether they prefer to dine in, go through the drive-thru or pick-up a to-go order inside. Of the 15 stores starting the new hours, 11 are in the Chicago area.

Founded by Dick Portillo in 1963, Portillo's has long been a popular spot for Chicago-style food across the region. In more recent years, the chain has expanded across the U.S., with locations in Texas, Florida, Arizona and elsewhere.

The 11 Chicago-area locations and their extended hours of operation are listed below:

Vernon Hills and Schererville, Indiana

Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Naperville (Jefferson Street), Crestwood, Tinley Park, Niles and Homewood

Sunday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Addison, Bloomingdale, St. Charles and Joliet