These Indiana, Wisconsin cities are among the top 25 places to live in the US: new report

Four cities across Indiana and Wisconsin have been named among the top places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

The publication on Monday released its list of the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2024-2025 based on criteria including having good value, being a desirable place to live and having a strong job market.

While no Midwest cities made the top 10, Green Bay wasn't too far off at No. 12. Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities -- like having an NFL team -- complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel, according to U.S. News and World Report.

"This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, a revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families and retirees," the ranking stated.

Madison, Wisconsin's capital, claimed the 14th spot on the list.

A city of 272,000 residents, it "exudes the casual, down-to-earth feel you'd expect in the capital of America's Dairyland." Instead, Madison is home to high-tech businesses, acclaimed academic institutions -- and is often a spot where you can enjoy food prepared by award-winning chefs and see international musicians and actors.

Two Indiana cities made the top 25 as well; Fort Wayne and South Bend were ranked 20th and 25th, respectively.

Residents in Fort Wayne, Indiana's second-largest city, "have access to the amenities one might expect to find in a large metropolis, like entertainment options and a thriving arts scene." According to U.S. News and World Report, the city can be a good place to buy a house, start a career or launch a business with its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods.

South Bend, meanwhile, has a low cost of living, a variety of parks and "other diversions to keep locals entertained."

While the city lost nearly a quarter of its population after major manufacturers closed during the latter half of the 20th century, some parts of the area "are on the rebound."

"For example, South Bend’s downtown, on the scenic St. Joseph River, has undergone revitalization in recent years, bringing new apartments and condos that are attracting young professionals and empty nesters, as well as new bars and restaurants," its description read.

If you're wondering - no Illinois cities made the top 25 - or top 50 for that matter. Peoria ranked the highest out of all Illinois communities at No. 82.

Here are the top 25 Best Places to Live:

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Green Bay, Wisconsin Charleston, South Carolina Madison, Wisconsin Lexington, Kentucky Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Asheville, North Carolina Omaha, Nebraska Ann Arbor, Michigan Fort Wayne, Indiana Fayetteville, Arkansas San Francisco, California Greensboro, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska South Bend, Indiana

You can find the complete list of all 150 places here.